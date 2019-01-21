A Statement from The American Mind.
The Fight is Now
Game-On for the Coup?Michael Anton
It will all go according to plan—unless we stop it.
Stop the Coup
If Trump Loses
That Cold November RainPeachy Keenan
Win or Lose, It’s Coming.
A Former NeverTrumper Casts Her BallotInez Feltscher Stepman
The journey of a convert.
Concentration CampusJosiah Lippincott
A view of the modern panopticon.
The United States in CrisisEdward J. Erler
Excerpted from Edward J. Erler's new book.
History, Like Black Lives, MattersBenjamin Wiker
We must remember no life is fodder for revolutionary compliance.
OK, SenatorKevin Stuart
Amy Coney Barrett puts the nail in the coffin of TV politics.
What Happens if No One Wins?John Yoo and Robert Delahunty
The Constitution provides for election crises—and its provisions favor Trump.
Democratic Civil WarJoel Kotkin
The three heads of the Democrat Hydra will soon start biting at each other.
NeverTrump and NovemberJulie Kelly
No matter who wins—they lose.
The Black Trump VoteBenjamin Wiker
Why African Americans should be very, very mad at the Democratic Party
The Mount Rushmore ElectionJohn Fonte
The 2020 election is a battle for the soul of America.
Matthew Peterson joins Glenn Beck 10.01.2020
Matthew Peterson appeared on Blaze TV to discuss worrisome signs of Democrat interference in the upcoming election, and what the Right can do about them.
Charles Kesler joins the Ben Shapiro Show 10.1.20
Charles Kesler joins "The Ben Shapiro Show" to discuss the new documentary: "Right Makes Might: The Lincoln-Douglas Debates," which premiered on Fox Nation September 24, 2020.
The Truth About AmericaThe Editors
Trump is right: only patriotic American history can heal our deep wounds.
How “America First” Broke the Establishment CurseDavid P. Goldman
Trump’s instincts point the way out of Biden-style decline.
From Death Threats to LiesMichael Anton
TIP’s caught-out coupsters epitomize ruling-class values.
Americans Won’t Live in the PodJoel Kotkin
Blue-city urbanization imposes a downward mobility people don’t want and don’t need.
The Soros Cover-UpNewt Gingrich
Americans can’t let Twitter noise overwhelm political reality.
Get Hume out of Edinburgh UniversityScott Yenor
Don’t Soil the Great Thinker by Associating him with a Corrupt University
Why Won’t Biden go on Rogan?The Editors
The American people should demand an answer.
Dr. Charles Kesler joins ISI 9.15.20
Dr. Charles Kesler reviews the response to coronavirus and the implications for liberty, the Constitution, federalism, and more.
Will Social Media Companies Censor Trump in November? Michael Anton with Glenn Beck
We're in for a wild ride.
The Bigotry of Social JusticeWilliam Voegeli
The divisive racialist creed doesn’t add up.
Administrative DiscriminationPhilip Hamburger
To fight prejudice, get the bureaucrats out of power.
The False Science of FeminismScott Yenor
The data is in: women aren’t happy.
Communism in America
Save America from CommunismSen. Todd Young
Our proud nation and history deserve better.
Michael Anton joins Tucker Carlson 8.27.2020
Michael Anton discusses the urgency of this election and this moment as described in his forthcoming book The Stakes: America at the Point of No Return.
The Democrat Party’s RiotsMatthew J. Peterson
They’re getting what they asked for—good and hard.
Against the BlackpillThe Editors
The good guys built this country. The good guys can take it back.
Democrats Versus the VoteHans von Spakovsky
Who’s really suppressing the people’s voice?
Scientism: America’s State ReligionEdward Feser
We are hostages to the clerics of an intolerant faith.
Kill the HydraJon Schweppe
Big Biz, Big Tech, & Higher Ed are not your friends.
Free the Face—Attack the MaskJosiah Lippincott
The RNC must speak out loud and clear against the COVID coup.
Racial Piety Short-Circuits the Ivy LeaguesAaron Sibarium
Yale is caught between what it should practice and what it must preach.
Trumpism—A Look Backward and Forward to NovemberVictor Davis Hanson
Between the abyss and what goes on in Portland and the Magnificent Mile, there is for the moment nothing else but Trump standing in the breach.
DNC: Zooming Toward GomorrahPeachy Keenan
Notes from the convention that wasn’t.
The Woke Hand Up Sleepy JoeChris Szabad
Joe Biden accepts his party’s euthanization.
Sleepwalking into SecessionAndrew Busch
We have flirted with disaster before. Now we must avert it.
Scholarly Debate is DeadJohn C. Eastman
Cause of death: Twitter mobs.
To Save America, Reclaim CivicsClare Basil
Shape your soul and the country will follow.
The Monuments of Our RepublicBernard J. Dobski
As the statues go, so goes the citizenry
Antifa: National Security ThreatKyle Shideler
Remarks before the Senate Judiciary Committee by Kyle Shideler.
How Race Politics Burns OutJoel Kotkin
No future awaits those who rage against family, work, and community.
How to Un-Demoralize YourselfJeff Giesea
You have what it takes to turn life’s challenges into fuel for your future.
Get Your Kids Out of Public SchoolInez Feltscher Stepman
This is the Right’s greatest opportunity in decades. Will we take it?
How Politics Has Shaped Public Policy During CoronavirusChristos A. Makridis
A look at the data
Racialism vs. AmericaPeter C. Myers
Wokeism is the essence of anarchy.
Exclusive: Rep Jim Banks on the Portland RiotsJim Banks
Why can’t Democrat leaders see what we all see?
What Antifa Won’t Tell YouPaul Gregory
Antifa’s leading insider reveals more by what he doesn’t say than what he does.
A Lyceum Address for Our TimesChristopher Flannery
Lincoln speaks against the mob.
Triumph of the OligarchsJoel Kotkin
A new class of overlords are making their bid for world domination.
Buy Guns and AmmoKyle Kashuv
You can’t count on the state for your security.
Retrieving Education
America's Future
The Revolutionary Elite Eats Their OwnJim Banks
This isn’t a proletarian revolution. This is a generational fight within our ruling elite class.
Covid Can’t Kill Our Way of LifeKassy Dillon
Nationalist localism—unlike globalism—survives the virus.
Blanked SlateTitus Techera
The New York Times cancels social science in the name of social justice.
I Was Canceled. You’re Next in Line.Timothy J. Gordon
Conserve your spine or lose it all.
Make Mine ThermidorAlberto M. Fernandez
What woke lobster can escape their revolution’s boiling pot?
Senator Tom Cotton against the 1619 RiotsSenator Tom Cotton
We can give no quarter to mob rule.
Free Speech and the American Regime
The Limits of ExpertiseAndrew Busch
COVID-19 revealed what fools we have made of ourselves.
Undoing the Court’s Supreme TransgressionJosh Hammer
Bostock demands a complete change of course from neutered judicial “conservatism.”
Married to the MobAaron Sibarium
Romanticizing direct democracy leads to pandemic anarchy.
China is on the Ballot in 2020Ben Weingarten
American voters will decide if the PRC wins.
What Turned Covid Politics Upside DownWuqiong Fan, Burke Peters, and Tell Fisher
And how to flip it back.
Statesmanship in a Time of ViolenceJon Schaff
Today’s miseducated fame-seekers can’t lead us, unless it’s off a cliff.
America is Not RacistThomas D. Klingenstein and Ryan P. Williams
A Statement from the Claremont Institute
The 1619 RiotsChristopher Flannery
Our elites seek a new nation conceived in violence.
To Win the Cold Civil War, Seek Peace through StrengthJeremy Carl
Capitulation and cowardice hand America to identitarian propagandists.
It’s America or BustSpencer Klavan
This side of heaven, there is only one remedy for tribalism.
The Soul of ’76Christopher Flannery
In 2020, it's equality versus chaos.
The Rebellion of America’s New UnderclassJoel Kotkin
Serf's up.
The Real History of AntifaKyle Shideler
The dark history of the radical Left's enforcement arm.
Citizen Statesmen: Cotton on Foreign Policy
Defend America—Defeat MulticulturalismRyan P. Williams
Through identity politics and political correctness, today's multiculturalist enforcers seek to erase and replace America. Together, we must save the Union once again.
Saving the Union—Again?
Our House Divided: Multiculturalism vs. AmericaThomas D. Klingenstein
Following Trump's lead—and Lincoln's.
The Spirit of ’76Christopher Flannery
Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech casts a golden thread across three centuries, connecting us to the source of the American dream.
Facing the Identity Politics Threat
Our Revolution’s LogicAngelo Codevilla
In 2010, Claremont Institute Senior Fellow Angelo Codevilla reintroduced the notion of "the ruling class" back into American popular discourse. In 2017, he described contemporary American politics as a "cold civil war." Now he applies the "logic of revolution" to our current political scene.