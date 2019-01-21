The Fight is Now
11.05.2020

A Statement from The American Mind.
11.05.2020

Election Day 2 and Beyond

A few words of wisdom.

Statesmanship & War
11.04.2020

Game-On for the Coup?

It will all go according to plan—unless we stop it.

Civics & Citizenship
Feature

Stop the Coup
Week of November 2 2020
Opening

Get Ready for a Fight
If Trump Loses
Week of October 30 2020
Opening

What Comes Next
11.02.2020

That Cold November Rain

Win or Lose, It’s Coming.

Civics & Citizenship
11.02.2020

A Former NeverTrumper Casts Her Ballot

The journey of a convert.

Civics & Citizenship
11.02.2020

Concentration Campus

A view of the modern panopticon.

Arts & Education
10.26.2020

The United States in Crisis

Excerpted from Edward J. Erler's new book.

Civics & Citizenship
10.26.2020

History, Like Black Lives, Matters

We must remember no life is fodder for revolutionary compliance.

Arts & Education
10.26.2020

OK, Senator

Amy Coney Barrett puts the nail in the coffin of TV politics.

Health
Law & Judiciary
10.19.2020

What Happens if No One Wins?

The Constitution provides for election crises—and its provisions favor Trump.

Law & Judiciary
10.19.2020

Democratic Civil War

The three heads of the Democrat Hydra will soon start biting at each other.

Uncategorized
10.19.2020

NeverTrump and November

No matter who wins—they lose.

Civics & Citizenship
10.12.2020

The Black Trump Vote

Why African Americans should be very, very mad at the Democratic Party

Civics & Citizenship
10.05.2020

The Mount Rushmore Election

The 2020 election is a battle for the soul of America.

Administrative State & Progressivism
10.02.2020

Matthew Peterson joins Glenn Beck 10.01.2020

Matthew Peterson appeared on Blaze TV to discuss worrisome signs of Democrat interference in the upcoming election, and what the Right can do about them.

Guest Appearances (Video)
10.02.2020

Charles Kesler joins the Ben Shapiro Show 10.1.20

Charles Kesler joins "The Ben Shapiro Show" to discuss the new documentary: "Right Makes Might: The Lincoln-Douglas Debates," which premiered on Fox Nation September 24, 2020.

Founders & Lincoln
Guest Appearances (Video)
10.02.2020

The Truth About America

Trump is right: only patriotic American history can heal our deep wounds.

Arts & Education
10.01.2020

How “America First” Broke the Establishment Curse

Trump’s instincts point the way out of Biden-style decline.

Statesmanship & War
09.28.2020

From Death Threats to Lies

TIP’s caught-out coupsters epitomize ruling-class values.

Statesmanship & War
09.28.2020

Americans Won’t Live in the Pod

Blue-city urbanization imposes a downward mobility people don’t want and don’t need.

Elites & Populists
09.17.2020

The Soros Cover-Up

Americans can’t let Twitter noise overwhelm political reality.

Elites & Populists
09.17.2020

Get Hume out of Edinburgh University

Don’t Soil the Great Thinker by Associating him with a Corrupt University

Arts & Education
09.15.2020

Why Won’t Biden go on Rogan?

The American people should demand an answer.

Claremont Hot Takes
09.16.2020

Dr. Charles Kesler joins ISI 9.15.20

Dr. Charles Kesler reviews the response to coronavirus and the implications for liberty, the Constitution, federalism, and more.

Guest Appearances (Video)
09.17.2020

Will Social Media Companies Censor Trump in November? Michael Anton with Glenn Beck

We're in for a wild ride.

Administrative State & Progressivism
Elites & Populists
09.14.2020

The Bigotry of Social Justice

The divisive racialist creed doesn’t add up.

Administrative State & Progressivism
09.11.2020

Administrative Discrimination

To fight prejudice, get the bureaucrats out of power.

Administrative State & Progressivism
09.10.2020

The False Science of Feminism

The data is in: women aren’t happy.

Civics & Citizenship
09.12.2020

Stop the Coup

It’s time to unmask the Revolution.

Civics & Citizenship
Feature
Communism in America
Week of September 1 2020
Opening

The Racial Marxism of BLM
09.04.2020

What are the Stakes?

This is not a drill.

Uncategorized
08.28.2020

Save America from Communism

Our proud nation and history deserve better.

Civics & Citizenship
08.28.2020

Michael Anton joins Tucker Carlson 8.27.2020

Michael Anton discusses the urgency of this election and this moment as described in his forthcoming book The Stakes: America at the Point of No Return.

Statesmanship & War
08.27.2020

The Democrat Party’s Riots

They’re getting what they asked for—good and hard.

Statesmanship & War
08.26.2020

Against the Blackpill

The good guys built this country. The good guys can take it back.

Civics & Citizenship
08.26.2020

RNC NIGHT 2

Life, liberty, and spine.

Civics & Citizenship
08.25.2020

Democrats Versus the Vote

Who’s really suppressing the people’s voice?

Civics & Citizenship
08.25.2020

Scientism: America’s State Religion

We are hostages to the clerics of an intolerant faith.

Health
08.25.2020

Kill the Hydra

Big Biz, Big Tech, & Higher Ed are not your friends.

Civics & Citizenship
08.25.2020

Free the Face—Attack the Mask

The RNC must speak out loud and clear against the COVID coup.

Civics & Citizenship
08.24.2020

Racial Piety Short-Circuits the Ivy Leagues

Yale is caught between what it should practice and what it must preach.

Arts & Education
08.22.2020

Trumpism—A Look Backward and Forward to November

Between the abyss and what goes on in Portland and the Magnificent Mile, there is for the moment nothing else but Trump standing in the breach.

Statesmanship & War
08.21.2020

DNC: Zooming Toward Gomorrah

Notes from the convention that wasn’t.

Civics & Citizenship
08.20.2020

The Woke Hand Up Sleepy Joe

Joe Biden accepts his party’s euthanization.

Claremont Hot Takes
08.24.2020

Clone World

Send out the clowns.

Multiculturalism
08.18.2020

Sleepwalking into Secession

We have flirted with disaster before. Now we must avert it.

Civics & Citizenship
08.18.2020

Scholarly Debate is Dead

Cause of death: Twitter mobs.

Arts & Education
Law & Judiciary
08.18.2020

To Save America, Reclaim Civics

Shape your soul and the country will follow.

Arts & Education
08.14.2020

The Monuments of Our Republic

As the statues go, so goes the citizenry

Civics & Citizenship
08.14.2020

Antifa: National Security Threat

Remarks before the Senate Judiciary Committee by Kyle Shideler.

Law & Judiciary
08.13.2020

How Race Politics Burns Out

No future awaits those who rage against family, work, and community.

Civics & Citizenship
08.12.2020

How to Un-Demoralize Yourself

You have what it takes to turn life’s challenges into fuel for your future.

Civics & Citizenship
08.11.2020

Get Your Kids Out of Public School

This is the Right’s greatest opportunity in decades. Will we take it?

Arts & Education
08.11.2020

How Politics Has Shaped Public Policy During Coronavirus

A look at the data

Elites & Populists
07.28.2020

Racialism vs. America

Wokeism is the essence of anarchy.

Civics & Citizenship
07.28.2020

Exclusive: Rep Jim Banks on the Portland Riots

Why can’t Democrat leaders see what we all see?

Civics & Citizenship
07.28.2020

What Antifa Won’t Tell You

Antifa’s leading insider reveals more by what he doesn’t say than what he does.

Administrative State & Progressivism
07.09.2020

A Lyceum Address for Our Times

Lincoln speaks against the mob.

Arts & Education
Statesmanship & War
07.01.2020

Triumph of the Oligarchs

A new class of overlords are making their bid for world domination.

Elites & Populists
07.07.2020

Buy Guns and Ammo

You can’t count on the state for your security.

Statesmanship & War
Retrieving Education
Week of July 14 2020
Opening

American Education
07.06.2020

True Education is Beautiful
07.06.2020

To Survive in Higher Ed, Break From the Woke Herd
07.06.2020

2020: The School Choice Moment
America's Future
Week of June 3 2020
Opening

Preserving the American Way of Life
06.03.2020

America’s Dangerous New Era Demands a New Kind of Greatness
06.11.2020

First Family, Then Freedom
07.03.2020

Exodus from the Zone

I will arise and go now.

Civics & Citizenship
06.23.2020

Stand Up, Republicans

Civics & CitizenshipStatesmanship & War
07.02.2020

The Revolutionary Elite Eats Their Own

This isn’t a proletarian revolution. This is a generational fight within our ruling elite class.

Elites & Populists
07.01.2020

Covid Can’t Kill Our Way of Life

Nationalist localism—unlike globalism—survives the virus.

Civics & Citizenship
06.29.2020

Blanked Slate

The New York Times cancels social science in the name of social justice.

Administrative State & Progressivism
06.26.2020

I Was Canceled. You’re Next in Line.

Conserve your spine or lose it all.

Arts & Education
06.23.2020

Make Mine Thermidor

What woke lobster can escape their revolution’s boiling pot?

Civics & Citizenship
06.22.2020

Senator Tom Cotton against the 1619 Riots

We can give no quarter to mob rule.

Statesmanship & War
Free Speech and the American Regime
Week of June 19 2020
Opening

The Menace of “Hate Speech” Regulation
06.19.2020

The Civil Rights Regime is Architectonic
06.19.2020

Don’t Speak Your Mind if You Can’t Do the Time
06.19.2020

Shall We Overcome the Hate Speech Movement?
06.19.2020

How the Ultra-Left Wins
06.22.2020

The Limits of Expertise

COVID-19 revealed what fools we have made of ourselves.

Elites & Populists
06.18.2020

What’s Up With the Supreme Court?

Law & Judiciary
06.19.2020

Undoing the Court’s Supreme Transgression

Bostock demands a complete change of course from neutered judicial “conservatism.”

Law & Judiciary
06.18.2020

Married to the Mob

Romanticizing direct democracy leads to pandemic anarchy.

Elites & PopulistsHealth
06.15.2020

China is on the Ballot in 2020

American voters will decide if the PRC wins.

Markets & Economics
06.17.2020

What Turned Covid Politics Upside Down

And how to flip it back.

Health
06.16.2020

Statesmanship in a Time of Violence

Today’s miseducated fame-seekers can’t lead us, unless it’s off a cliff.

Statesmanship & War
06.03.2020

America is Not Racist

A Statement from the Claremont Institute

Uncategorized
06.05.2020

The 1619 Riots

Our elites seek a new nation conceived in violence.

Statesmanship & War
06.04.2020

To Win the Cold Civil War, Seek Peace through Strength

Capitulation and cowardice hand America to identitarian propagandists.

Statesmanship & War
06.11.2020

Okay, So You’ve Abolished the Police

Now what?

Statesmanship & War
06.09.2020

It’s America or Bust

This side of heaven, there is only one remedy for tribalism.

Civics & Citizenship
06.09.2020

The Soul of ’76

In 2020, it's equality versus chaos.

Civics & Citizenship
06.08.2020

The Rebellion of America’s New Underclass

Serf's up.

Markets & Economics
06.03.2020

The Real History of Antifa

The dark history of the radical Left's enforcement arm.

Statesmanship & War
Citizen Statesmen: Cotton on Foreign Policy
Week of December 5 2018
Opening

Citizen Statesmen: Cotton on Foreign Policy
12.05.2018

Which America First?
12.05.2018

Against the Global Good
12.05.2018

Borders Or Bust
12.05.2018

The End of Fantasy
12.05.2018

The Barbarians Are Always With Us
04.23.2019

Defend America—Defeat Multiculturalism

Through identity politics and political correctness, today's multiculturalist enforcers seek to erase and replace America. Together, we must save the Union once again.

Multiculturalism
Saving the Union—Again?
Week of May 7 2019
Opening

Recovering Americanism
10.31.2018

Our House Divided: Multiculturalism vs. America

Following Trump's lead—and Lincoln's.

Elites & PopulistsFounders & LincolnMulticulturalism
01.17.2020

The Spirit of ’76

Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech casts a golden thread across three centuries, connecting us to the source of the American dream.

Elites & PopulistsFounders & Lincoln
Facing the Identity Politics Threat
Week of April 23 2019
Opening

Justice? That Ain’t It, Chief
04.23.2019

Their Sin, Your Penance
04.23.2019

Rising to Frederick Douglass’ Challenge
04.22.2019

Progressivism’s Aristocratic Fantasies
04.23.2019

The Contradiction at the Heart of Identity Politics
04.23.2019

The Moral Basis of Identity Politics
10.17.2018

Our Revolution’s Logic

In 2010, Claremont Institute Senior Fellow Angelo Codevilla reintroduced the notion of "the ruling class" back into American popular discourse. In 2017, he described contemporary American politics as a "cold civil war." Now he applies the "logic of revolution" to our current political scene.

Administrative State & ProgressivismCivics & CitizenshipCongress & PresidencyElites & PopulistsLaw & JudiciaryReligion & Political Philosophy
What's Wrong With Education
Week of July 2 2019
Opening

Remake Higher Ed—Before it Unmakes America
07.01.2019

High Noon at the American Academy
07.02.2019

The Illiberal Libertarianism of Higher Education
09.30.2019

Minerva Has Left the Building
07.02.2019

Challenge the College Cartel
07.02.2019

Yesterday the Faculty Lounge—Today the World
07.02.2019

From Free Inquiry to Woke Seminary
Woke Religion
Week of December 27 2019
Opening

You Gotta Serve Somebody
12.21.2019

The Tribal Morality of Identity Politics
12.27.2019

Identity Politics Isn’t about Meaning. It’s about Control.
12.27.2019

The Secret Wisdom of Transgenderism
12.27.2019

The Radical and the Damned
Diagnosing Academia's Disease
Week of December 18 2018
Opening

Diagnosing Academia’s Disease
12.19.2018

Ideas Still Matter: Relativism Remains
12.19.2018

What We Can Know: Natural Law Properly Understood
12.19.2018

Education’s Disorder: It’s Not Relativism—It’s Disunity
12.18.2018

The Abandonment of Natural Right: Jaffa v. Bloom on Education
12.18.2018

Beauty Alone Won’t Save Us
12.19.2018

Our Perverse Puritanism: It’s Not Relativism—It’s Religion.
Woke Supremacy?
Week of April 1 2019
Opening

The Redefinition of Racism
04.01.2019

Fake Bigotry, Real Money
04.01.2019

The Great Manipulators
03.31.2019

The Mask of Social Justice Slips
04.01.2019

To Win on Race, the Right Must Face Reality
Realignment on the Right
Week of March 20 2019
Opening

The End of Economic Elitism?
01.09.2019

Tucker Carlson Is Right
03.19.2019

Why Bother?
03.20.2019

A Reformist and Populist Party
03.19.2019

Seeing Past the Past
The Reichstag is Still Burning
Week of November 28 2018
Opening

“The Reichstag is Still Burning”: Harry Jaffa’s Prophetic Farewell to Higher Education
11.28.2018

The Academy of Hatred, Not Relativism
11.28.2018

The Academy of Mediocrity
11.28.2018

Self-Expression and Moral Certainty on Campus
11.28.2018

The Embers of the Reichstag
11.28.2018

Defund the Ivies!
Refounding the Right
Week of June 14 2019
Opening

Why the New Right Rises
06.14.2019

The American Founding Was Not Libertarian Liberalism
06.14.2019

Retrieving Greatness for a Digital Age
06.14.2019

Recovering America: What’s at Stake in the Ahmari-French Debate
06.14.2019

Theorizing the Moral Foundations of Democracy
06.14.2019

Let a Thousand Ahmari-French Debates Bloom
06.20.2019

American Law Is Not “Neutral” on Religion
The Lost Class: Can America Form Real Elites?
Week of December 20 2019
Opening

The Death of Virtue and the Rise of Expertise
12.20.2019

Waking from Meritocracy
12.20.2019

Restore Honor to Education
12.20.2019

Losing the Souls
